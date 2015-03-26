The Enterprise System Spectator

Tuesday, March 24, 2015 With Manufacturing ERP, the Best UI is No UI



All this is new and exciting. But there’s one industry where smart devices are very old news: manufacturing.



Yet, for the most part, today’s ERP systems do not leverage those smart devices on the factory floor. In the typical factory, the intelligence of the factory equipment is used almost exclusively by manufacturing engineers, process engineers, and quality assurance professionals to control production. But when it comes to recording transactions for production control, inventory, or accounting, they are often performed by human operators hand-entering the data.



by Frank Scavo, 3/24/2015