The Enterprise System Spectator

Sunday, April 26, 2015
Infor ERP Customers and the UpgradeX Roadmap
One of my goals was to see what kind of progress Infor has been making on its CloudSuite program, and especially its UpgradeX initiative, which is aimed at upgrading Infor’s existing customer base to current versions deployed in the cloud. In our ERP selection consulting services, we often see Infor as the incumbent provider, so knowing the details of these offerings is important in understanding options for these clients going forward.
But Infor faces two challenges. First, it must convince a greater share of its 70,000 customers to upgrade to its latest versions. Then, if it does convince them, Infor will need to have the implementation resources trained and available to support those customer migrations.
Read the rest of this post on the Strativa website: Infor ERP Customers and the UpgradeX Roadmap
