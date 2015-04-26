The Enterprise System Spectator

Sunday, April 26, 2015 Infor ERP Customers and the UpgradeX Roadmap



I was at Infor's headquarters in New York City recently for Infor's Innovation Summit, its annual event for industry analysts. It's a good two day briefing, packed with a lot of information on Infor's broad portfolio of products and its many new initiatives, along with access to all of its top executives.One of my goals was to see what kind of progress Infor has been making on its CloudSuite program, and especially its UpgradeX initiative, which is aimed at upgrading Infor's existing customer base to current versions deployed in the cloud. In our ERP selection consulting services , we often see Infor as the incumbent provider, so knowing the details of these offerings is important in understanding options for these clients going forward.But Infor faces two challenges. First, it must convince a greater share of its 70,000 customers to upgrade to its latest versions. Then, if it does convince them, Infor will need to have the implementation resources trained and available to support those customer migrations.Read the rest of this post on the Strativa website: Infor ERP Customers and the UpgradeX Roadmap





by Frank Scavo, 4/26/2015 07:05:00 PM | permalink | e-mail this!