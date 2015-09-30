The Enterprise System Spectator

Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Rootstock's Momentum in Cloud ERP
four ERP systems in the Salesforce ecosystem. This year, the annual Dreamforce conference gave me the opportunity to interview Rootstock executives and customers about the progress the firm has made over the past year.
In short, Rootstock is showing good momentum, nearly doubling its publicly announced customer count over the past 18 months. It is also building out its product offerings by developing its own native accounting applications and extending its business intelligence capabilities utilizing Salesforce Wave Analytics.
Read the full post on the Strativa website: Rootstock Rounding Out Its Cloud ERP Offerings.
Labels: cloud, ERP, ERP selection, Rootstock, Salesforce.com
by Frank Scavo, 9/30/2015
