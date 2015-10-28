The Enterprise System Spectator

Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Oracle v. Rimini Street Lawsuit Verdict: Good for Third-Party Maintenance
Although the jury awarded Oracle approximately $50 million in damages, the amount was far below what Oracle expected. Moreover, the jury found that Rimini Street’s copyright infringement was “innocent,” not “willful,” that Oracle suffered no lost profits as a result, and that neither Rimini Street nor its CEO, Seth Ravin, engaged in any tortious business conduct.
Assuming the jury’s verdict stands up against potential appeals, the case sets an important precedent for how 3PM providers should operate to ensure they are not violating the intellectual property rights of software owners. We expect customer use of third-party maintenance will increase as a result of this verdict.
Read this entire post on the Strativa blog: Oracle v. Rimini Street Verdict Clarifies Ground Rules for Third-Party Maintenance
Labels: Oracle, rimini street, Third Party Maintenance
by Frank Scavo, 10/28/2015
