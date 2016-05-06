The Enterprise System Spectator

Friday, May 06, 2016
Plex Developing a Taste for Food & Beverage
To see Plex now actively pursuing opportunities in food and beverage indicates that Plex is serious about this market. Nevertheless, even within this sector, Plex is selective in its focus.
This post outlines the capabilities of Plex for food and beverage manufacturers along with steps that it is taking to better serve this industry.
Read the whole post on the Strativa blog: Plex Developing a Taste for Food & Beverage
