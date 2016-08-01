The Enterprise System Spectator

Sunday, July 31, 2016 Oracle Acquisition of NetSuite Is a Mixed Bag



The deal was long expected, for several reasons. Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison was NetSuite’s original investor, and Evan Goldberg, NetSuite’s founder came out of Oracle. CEO Zach Nelson was an Oracle marketing executive. Oracle’s database is an integral part of NetSuite’s infrastructure.



But apart from helping Oracle in its race with Salesforce.com to get to $10 billion in cloud revenues, what are the benefits of the deal to Oracle? How does it help NetSuite, and what does it mean to the broader marketplace? Looking at the big picture, there are certainly benefits, but there are also several concerns.



by Frank Scavo, 7/31/2016 12:42:00 PM | permalink | e-mail this!