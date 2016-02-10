The Enterprise System Spectator

Sunday, October 02, 2016 Big Data Analytics Not Just for the Big Guys



The personalized coupons we receive at checkout are generated by the grocer’s analysis of our purchase history. Likewise, the targeted ads we see on the web are based on ad brokers’ use of big data generated by our browsing history. Large health insurers use big data to target us with advice on managing our health and lowering costs of medication. And major political campaigns are getting good at using big data to target us based on our demographics.



Based on our experience as consumers, it is evident that the “big guys” know how to use big data. But what about small to midsize companies?



The good news is that business analytics and even big data are becoming more readily available to smaller businesses. This is the result of three big enablers.



by Frank Scavo, 10/02/2016 06:50:00 AM | permalink | e-mail this!