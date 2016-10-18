The Enterprise System Spectator

Tuesday, October 18, 2016
HCM Fertile Ground for Data Science
Human Capital Management (HCM) is turning out to be fertile ground for providers to develop use cases for data science. The recent HR Technology Conference in Chicago provided an excellent opportunity for us to learn about the offerings of six such providers.
At the same time, there are other interesting problems for data science to solve in HCM beyond the initial use cases.
Read the rest of this post on the Strativa blog: HCM Fertile Ground for Data Science.
Labels: analytics, artificial intelligence, big data, data science, HCM
