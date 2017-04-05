The Enterprise System Spectator

Thursday, May 04, 2017 Software Vendor Implementation Services Not Always Best Choice



In choosing an implementation consulting group, clients often start out thinking that it’s best to choose the vendor’s own professional services group. They think that no one can know the software as well as the vendor’s own personnel. They think that when problems arise, the vendor’s consultants will be in a better position to deal with the software vendor. They also think that there will be less finger-pointing: the consultants blaming the vendor, or the vendor blaming the consultants.



These considerations have merit. But there are other factors to consider, factors that may make an implementation partner, or even an independent consulting firm, a better choice.



Software Vendor Implementation Services Not Always Best Choice. Labels: EnSW, ERP, ERP selection, implementation





by Frank Scavo, 5/04/2017