Enterprise System Spectator blog: ERP and enterprise system vendor evaluation, selection, and implementation.

The Enterprise System Spectator

Friday, May 04, 2018

Big Shift: NetSuite Moving to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

In recent years, Oracle has been intensely focused on its cloud strategy as the key to its growth. At Oracle Open World 2016, with the announcement of Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure, Larry Ellison said, “Amazon’s lead is over.” It was an ambitious goal: At the time, Oracle’s cloud infrastructure (OCI) business was bringing in less than $200M per quarter.

Uptake of Oracle’s cloud applications is great, but when it comes to Oracle really competing with Amazon or Microsoft as a platform for independent software vendors (ISVs), the story is different.

The absence of multitenant ISVs on OCI is not because of a lack of capabilities. Oracle’s flagship database, since v12c was released in 2013, has built-in multitenancy in the form of database containers, which allow multiple tenants to share a single Oracle database, with individual containers assigned to each tenant. This approach puts the multitenancy into the infrastructure layer, allowing developers to focus their efforts on application development, not on the mechanics of multitenancy.

Oracle’s lack of commercial SaaS providers building on OCI is about to change.

Read the rest of this post on the Strativa blog:
NetSuite on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure: What It Means for Customers

Labels: , , , , , , , , ,


by Frank Scavo, 5/04/2018 03:28:00 PM | permalink | e-mail this!

 Reader Comments:

Post a Comment
 

Links to this post:


 

Powered by Blogger
(c) 2002-2018, Frank Scavo.

Independent analysis of issues and trends in enterprise applications software and the strengths, weaknesses, advantages, and disadvantages of the vendors that provide them.

About the Enterprise System Spectator.

Frank Scavo Send tips, rumors, gossip, and feedback to Frank Scavo, at .

I'm interested in hearing about best practices, lessons learned, horror stories, and case studies of success or failure.

Selecting a new enterprise system can be a difficult decision. My consulting firm, Strativa, offers assistance that is independent and unbiased. For information on how we can help your organization make and carry out these decisions, write to me.

My IT research firm, Computer Economics provides metrics for IT management, such as IT spending and staffing benchmarks, technology adoption and investment trends, IT management best practices, IT salaries, outsourcing statistics, and more.

Go to latest postings

Search the Spectator!
Join over 1,700 subscribers on the Spectator email list!
Max. 1-2 times/month.
Easy one-click to unsubscribe anytime.

Follow me on Twitter
My RSS feed RSS News Feed
Computer Economics
Outsourcing Statistics
IT Spending and Staffing Benchmarks
IT Staffing Ratios
IT Management Best Practices
Worldwide Technology Trends
IT Salary Report

Awards

2014 Best Independent ERP Blog - Winner 2013 Best ERP Writer - Winner Constant Contact 2010 All Star Technobabble Top 100 Analyst Blogs

Key References
Strativa: Business strategy consulting, strategic planning
Strativa: IT strategy consulting
Strativa: Business process improvement, process mapping, consultants
Strativa: IT due diligence
Strativa: ERP software selection consulting and vendor evaluation
Strativa: CRM software selection consulting and vendor evaluation
Strativa: Project management consulting, change management
StreetWolf: Digital creative studio specializing in web, mobile and social applications
Enterprise IT News: diginomica

Spectator Archives
May 2002
 June 2002
 July 2002
 August 2002
 September 2002
 October 2002
 November 2002
 December 2002
 January 2003
 February 2003
 March 2003
 April 2003
 May 2003
 June 2003
 July 2003
 August 2003
 September 2003
 October 2003
 November 2003
 December 2003
 January 2004
 February 2004
 March 2004
 April 2004
 May 2004
 June 2004
 July 2004
 August 2004
 September 2004
 October 2004
 November 2004
 December 2004
 January 2005
 February 2005
 March 2005
 April 2005
 May 2005
 June 2005
 July 2005
 August 2005
 September 2005
 October 2005
 November 2005
 December 2005
 January 2006
 February 2006
 March 2006
 April 2006
 May 2006
 June 2006
 July 2006
 August 2006
 September 2006
 October 2006
 November 2006
 December 2006
 January 2007
 February 2007
 March 2007
 April 2007
 May 2007
 June 2007
 July 2007
 August 2007
 September 2007
 October 2007
 November 2007
 December 2007
 January 2008
 February 2008
 March 2008
 April 2008
 May 2008
 June 2008
 July 2008
 August 2008
 September 2008
 October 2008
 November 2008
 December 2008
 January 2009
 February 2009
 March 2009
 April 2009
 May 2009
 June 2009
 July 2009
 August 2009
 September 2009
 October 2009
 November 2009
 December 2009
 January 2010
 February 2010
 March 2010
 April 2010
 June 2010
 July 2010
 August 2010
 September 2010
 October 2010
 November 2010
 December 2010
 January 2011
 February 2011
 March 2011
 April 2011
 May 2011
 July 2011
 August 2011
 September 2011
 October 2011
 November 2011
 December 2011
 January 2012
 February 2012
 March 2012
 April 2012
 May 2012
 June 2012
 July 2012
 September 2012
 October 2012
 December 2012
 January 2013
 February 2013
 March 2013
 May 2013
 June 2013
 July 2013
 September 2013
 October 2013
 December 2013
 January 2014
 February 2014
 March 2014
 April 2014
 May 2014
 June 2014
 July 2014
 August 2014
 September 2014
 October 2014
 November 2014
 December 2014
 February 2015
 March 2015
 April 2015
 May 2015
 June 2015
 July 2015
 September 2015
 October 2015
 November 2015
 February 2016
 May 2016
 June 2016
 July 2016
 August 2016
 September 2016
 October 2016
 January 2017
 February 2017
 May 2017
 June 2017
 October 2017
 January 2018
 April 2018
 May 2018
 Latest postings