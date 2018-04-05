The Enterprise System Spectator

Friday, May 04, 2018 Big Shift: NetSuite Moving to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure



Uptake of Oracle’s cloud applications is great, but when it comes to Oracle really competing with Amazon or Microsoft as a platform for independent software vendors (ISVs), the story is different.



The absence of multitenant ISVs on OCI is not because of a lack of capabilities. Oracle’s flagship database, since v12c was released in 2013, has built-in multitenancy in the form of database containers, which allow multiple tenants to share a single Oracle database, with individual containers assigned to each tenant. This approach puts the multitenancy into the infrastructure layer, allowing developers to focus their efforts on application development, not on the mechanics of multitenancy.



Oracle’s lack of commercial SaaS providers building on OCI is about to change.



Read the rest of this post on the Strativa blog:

NetSuite on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure: What It Means for Customers In recent years, Oracle has been intensely focused on its cloud strategy as the key to its growth. At Oracle Open World 2016, with the announcement of Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure, Larry Ellison said, “Amazon’s lead is over.” It was an ambitious goal: At the time, Oracle’s cloud infrastructure (OCI) business was bringing in less than $200M per quarter.Uptake of Oracle’s cloud applications is great, but when it comes to Oracle really competing with Amazon or Microsoft as a platform for independent software vendors (ISVs), the story is different.The absence of multitenant ISVs on OCI is not because of a lack of capabilities. Oracle’s flagship database, since v12c was released in 2013, has built-in multitenancy in the form of database containers, which allow multiple tenants to share a single Oracle database, with individual containers assigned to each tenant. This approach puts the multitenancy into the infrastructure layer, allowing developers to focus their efforts on application development, not on the mechanics of multitenancy.Oracle’s lack of commercial SaaS providers building on OCI is about to change. Labels: AWS, Azure, cloud, CRM selection, ERP selection, IaaS, IT Amazon, Microsoft, NetSuite, Oracle





by Frank Scavo, 5/04/2018 03:28:00 PM | permalink | e-mail this!