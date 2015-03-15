The Enterprise System Spectator

Sunday, March 15, 2015 Where in the World? At the IT Financial Management Conference!





For my research firm, Long Term IT Trends and What They Mean for Your Organization. Here's the abstract:

Long-term economic and technology trends are creating new challenges for IT financial management. These trends include the declining cost of hardware, the shift in the spending mix to software and ongoing support, the use of contingency workers, the outsourcing of IT services, the impact of cloud computing, and the increase in IT spending outside the IT budget. Based on over 25 years of research, this presentation will outline the impact of these long term trends and provide practical recommendations to take advantage of them. My presentation will be on Best Practices for Benchmarking Your IT Budget. Here's the abstract:

Benchmarking is a popular way for IT organizations to justify their IT budgets and focus their efforts for continuous improvement. But CIOs are often unhappy with or question the validity of the results. Based on benchmarking exercises with clients over the past decade, this session will outline three complementary approaches to benchmarking. Best practices will be described for defining peer groups, selecting key metrics, understanding variations by industry and organization size, analyzing gaps, and translating findings into actions. Registration details are on the ITFMA website.

Related Links Computer Economics IT Spending and Staffing Benchmarks



If you are an IT executive or responsible for an IT budget, you should consider attending the IT Financial Management association conference this year, April 13-17, in Pittsburgh.For my research firm, Computer Economics , this conference is right up our alley. So, John Longwell and I will both be giving presentations at the conference this year. John, our VP of Research, will be speaking onHere's the abstract:My presentation will be onHere's the abstract: Labels: ITFM, ITFMA





by Frank Scavo, 3/15/2015 06:18:00 PM | permalink | e-mail this!