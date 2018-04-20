The Enterprise System Spectator

Friday, April 20, 2018 Enterprise Software Vendors Putting AI within Reach



When we hear the term artificial intelligence (AI), most of us immediately think of the AI we encounter in our personal lives: web ads based on our search history, facial recognition on Facebook, or the interactive voice response systems of our banks or insurance companies. Or, maybe we think of personal digital assistants, such as Siri (Apple), Alexa (Amazon), or Cortana (Microsoft). In other words, we all use AI on a personal level, whether we call it AI or just expect it to be part of our everyday experience as consumers.



Just as social networking and smartphones took hold first in the consumer world and then moved into business, we can also expect artificial intelligence to begin to move into business applications in a natural way.



Today, nearly every large enterprise software vendor, and many of the smaller ones, are working to embed AI capabilities into the core of their business software. Here are examples from just three of them.



by Frank Scavo, 4/20/2018