The Enterprise System Spectator

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Big Changes at Microsoft Dynamics
- Dynamics product development teams will now report up into the new Cloud and Enterprise unit (see above)
- Dynamics sales and partner relationship organizations will now report to Kevin Turner, Microsoft’s Chief Operating Officer
- Dynamics marketing functions will now be handled directly by Microsoft’s CMO, Chris Capossela, and his team.
Now, some observers and some competitors will be tempted to say that Microsoft is abandoning its Dynamics products. But, in our view, it would be more accurate to say that the Dynamics products are becoming a more integral part of Microsoft’s overall portfolio. There are three arguments in favor of this positive view of Dynamics.
Reader Comments:Phil Wainwright is probably right. The reason is Microsoft has a successor Azure database platform incubating in plain sight. Holding Dynamics client server legacy will impede adoption by key partners looking for successor platforms such as Salesforce.com / Unit 4. (I can't see PE backed ERP moving till they see Salesforce raking in new revenues).Post a Comment
