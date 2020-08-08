Over at Computer Economics, we just published our annual IT Spending and Staffing Benchmarks study, now in its 31st year (click to download the free executive summary).
This year, however, there was a bit of a complication: The COVID-19 pandemic hit right in the middle of our survey period. So, in order to measure the impact of the pandemic, we added special questions to our survey and also went back and re-surveyed those who had already responded. We published the results in a special supplemental report: Impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic on IT Budgets in 2020. The results are interesting, and we plan to repeat the survey in the coming weeks.
In addition, Dave Wagner and I gave a free webinar to present a summary of the results of both reports. Click the image below to watch the full replay.
