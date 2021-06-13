A Personal Experience of Lateral Thinking

De Bono was one of the authors that most influenced my consulting career. I adopted many of his tools, most of them quite simple, in analyzing business problems and coming up with creative solutions. The tools are especially useful in facilitating groups. I only regret that I have not applied his methods more consistently in client engagements and even in my personal life.
One of my favorite tools is the random word stimulation, which is great for brainstorming sessions. Simply put, when you are trying to come up with ideas that are "outside the box," you generate a random word (e.g., pick it out of a dictionary) and use that word as a jumping off point to come up with new ideas. The key, as always with brainstorming, is not to look for ideas that make sense, just generate as many as you can. When you run out of ideas, do another random word, and another. As with any kind of brainstorming, no judgment of the ideas is allowed. Save that for a later step.
I suggested we use random word stimulation and explained how to do it. Dan didn't like it.
Dan: You mean you just pull out some random word, like "Pluto?"
Me: Okay, good example. Do you mean Pluto the planet, or Pluto the cartoon character?
Dan: I don't know, just "Pluto."
Me: Okay, let's think about this. Pluto the planet. It's small, it's far out. We need far-out ideas. Not much there. Now, Pluto the dog. He's a dog. He's an animal. He's a pet. Hey, we can offer health insurance for pets!
That was enough to let Dan give me permission to try it the next day.
The brainstorming session was a success. In fact, at the beginning of the session, I used the "Pluto" exercise as an example of how to use random word generations. After a couple of hours, the client project team had come up with a number of promising new ideas--enough for us to start evaluating them the next story.
The best part of this story is that at the end of the session, the top executive for the firm's Medicare HMO product line came up to me and said, "I want to talk to you about that pet insurance idea. You know our seniors love their pets, and pet ownership correlates with positive outcomes. We should look into how to offer a pet HMO."
Keep in mind, this was before health plans for pets were a widespread practice.
Thinking tools like random word generation are not only effective in creative thinking and problem solving. They are also fun.
Ed de Bono will be greatly missed. But fortunately he left the world with a long list of books, courses, and other publications for learning how to think. A good place to review them is his website.
