Ring, the first provider of video doorbells, is an interesting case study in innovation. Siminoff founded the firm in 2013, and, despite walking away from an episode of Shark Tank with no money, grew it to disrupt the home security industry.
Siminoff eventually sold Ring to Amazon in 2018 for over $1 billion. Now, under Amazon’s ownership, he continues to manage Ring, which has grown to be the largest home security camera brand in the world.
Over on the Avasant website, I put together a summary of Siminoff’s keynote and my on-stage interview around two broad themes:
- Lessons learned in innovation, based on Ring’s invention.
- How to ensure success when an innovative startup is acquired by a much larger enterprise.
The research byte concludes with Siminoff’s view on how business leaders in traditional organizations can apply the lessons in innovation.
Read the research byte on the Avasant website: An Innovator’s Story: Creating a Business for Lasting Success
