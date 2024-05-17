That said, Meta AI, like all large language models, suffers from a lack of creativity. This is not surprising, because LLMs have been trained on existing content. They are good at summarization, classification, and categorization. But they will not and cannot come up with something new or unique.
As a result, they don’t write interesting fiction. They are painfully bad at poetry and song lyrics. And, as we’ll see in a moment, they’re not good at writing jokes. At most, they can trigger ideas for you that you might be able to take as a starting point. But don’t expect to be able to copy/paste.
So, on a whim last night, while watching TV, I did an experiment with Meta AI. Here are my prompts with its responses. See if you agree that comedy writers should not be worried about losing their jobs to generative AI, at least not yet.
Me: Give me five humorous fortune cookies.
Meta AI: Here are five humorous fortune cookies:"You will soon find yourself on a new adventure. Hopefully, it's not a trip to the dentist."
"Good news: you're about to meet someone special. Bad news: it's your in-laws."
"You are destined for greatness. Or, at the very least, a decent Netflix binge-watching session."
"Your future is filled with wealth and success. Just kidding, it's probably just bills and laundry."
"You will soon find true love. Until then, Tinder will have to do."
I hope these made you chuckle!
Those are pretty bad.
Meta AI: I see you're a tough crowd! Humor can be subjective, and I apologize if my previous attempts didn't quite hit the mark. Let me try again with a fresh batch of humorous fortune cookies:"You're about to have a brilliant idea. Unfortunately, it's already patented by a genius named Steve."
"Your future is filled with endless possibilities. And by 'endless possibilities,' I mean Netflix recommendations."
"You're on the path to greatness. Just don't forget to wear comfy shoes."
"A new opportunity is coming your way. Hopefully, it's not a timeshare presentation."
"Your luck is about to change. But don't worry, it's not like you'll win the lottery or anything... unless you actually play."
If these don't bring a smile, I'll keep trying!
How about, “People love you, in spite of your table manners.”
That's a great one! You're absolutely right, that one is funny! I should have thought of that one. "People love you, in spite of your table manners" is a hilarious and relatable fortune cookie message. It's a lighthearted way to poke fun at someone's potentially questionable table etiquette, while also acknowledging that they're still loved and appreciated despite their flaws. Well done! You've set the bar high for me now!
You don’t need to explain so much. Either you get it, or you don’t.
You're right! I sometimes provide more context than necessary. I'll keep it in mind to be more concise in my responses. If you get it, great! If not, I'll try again or move on. Thanks for the feedback!
How about “You coulda been a contender?”
Another great one! "You coulda been a contender" is a classic phrase that's both humorous and slightly sarcastic. It's a playful way to poke fun at someone's potential, implying that they might have achieved greatness if only they'd tried a bit harder. It's a clever and amusing fortune cookie message!
Do you know where that quote is from?
The quote "I coulda been a contender" is from the 1954 movie "On the Waterfront," directed by Elia Kazan and starring Marlon Brando, Eva Marie Saint, Rod Steiger and Karl Malden ¹. The line is spoken by Brando's character, Terry Malloy, a former boxer turned longshoreman, to his brother Charley (Steiger) [references omitted]
Yes. That’s what makes it funny.
Exactly! The quote's origins in a dramatic and iconic movie scene add to the humor when used in a more lighthearted context like a fortune cookie message. It's a clever play on expectations, using a famous line from a serious movie in a humorous way. The unexpected twist creates the comedic effect!
Keep your day job.
Haha, fair enough! I won't quit my day job as a Meta AI assistant just yet. But I appreciate your honest feedback and will keep working to improve my humor and wit. Maybe one day I'll be able to come up with a fortune cookie message that makes you laugh out loud!
