The Enterprise Spectator Has Moved to Substack

I have already migrated posts from the past several years, and all new posts will only appear on Substack. I am also migrating the top posts from earlier years. This site will remain only as an archive because of the many inbound links developed over 20+ years.
History of the Enterprise Spectator
In 2002, I launched the Enterprise System Spectator, one of the first technology blogs, first on Blogger, and in 2024 I migrated it to Substack. My initial focus was on enterprise technology, especially around enterprise software, such as ERP, CRM, HCM, and supply chain. In recent years, I expanded this focus to include business strategy and best practices in business management. As a result, I recently dropped the word “system” from the title.
Reflecting my 50+ years working for and consulting to end-user organizations, I always take the perspective of technology buyers, not sellers. Although I have been interacting with tech vendors as a consultant and a research analyst, I sit unequivocally on the buyer’s side of the table. I tend to take a critical view vendor hype and inflated promises. I definitely have a contrarian streak.
My Career Journey
I graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1973 and shortly thereafter started my first job in IT for Macy’s at its headquarters in New York. I spent the next decade in corporate IT and the next 10 years as an independent consultant, followed by eight years helping to grow a small system integration firm to over 110 employees.
Following the bust in the technology sector in 2000, my partner and I founded our management consulting firm, Strativa, and in 2005 we acquired Computer Economics, an IT research firm, founded in 1979. I sold both firms to Avasant in 2020 and retired in 2024.
Although I am retired from employment, I am not retired from the industry. I am continuing my role as an industry analyst here on the Enterprise Spectator. In addition to covering current trends, I am also documenting the many lessons learned over my long career. Although the technologies have changed greatly over those 50+ years, the lessons learned still apply. The technologies may be new, but the lessons are timeless. Scroll back through the publication archives and you can read them all, free.
Please visit the Enterprise Spectator on Substack and do hit the subscribe button (free).
No comments:
Post a Comment