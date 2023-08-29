Opportunities and Challenges with Generative AI

Although artificial intelligence originated in academic research in the 1950s, only recently has it captured the imagination of the general public. This has everything to do with the release of ChatGPT, which putg a powerful generative AI tool in the hands of individual consumers. But what are the opportunities it brings to businesses? And what are the challenges we face in using it?
I blogged about this back in February, not long after ChatGPT
was released, in my post, ChatGPT
for Industry Research: Not Ready for Prime Time. This was based on my early
testing of the technology. Since that time, use cases by industry have started
to surface, and there are many promising opportunities, just a few of which we
discuss in my interview. But the risks and concerns still remain. How can we
realize the opportunities, while minimizing the risks?
