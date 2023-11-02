Earlier this week, I led an Avasant panel discussion on Generative AI and the New Data-Driven Productivity Paradigm. You can watch the entire video here.
I started with a brief introduction to set the stage, comparing today's generative AI (GenAI) services with earlier forms of AI, which date back several decades. The panel then discussed a number of important elements of generative AI:
- Why GenAI has gotten so much attention over the past year.
- Where we see GenAI delivering productivity gains as well as top line revenue growth.
- Data quality as a prerequisite for realizing GenAI benefits as well as issues around confidentiality and data privacy.
- The regulatory landscape around GenAI, even today with GDPR as well as in the future.
- The enterprise risks for enterprises to consider in implementing GenAI systems.
We ended with a lightning round about practical steps for organizations to take in getting started with GenAI.
|What is Generative AI?
No comments:
Post a Comment