When it comes to enterprise IT, every so often we begin to notice things that cause us to question our basic assumptions. The latest is about the role of commercial software.
The traditional advice for companies is that it is best to
standardize on a commercial software vendor for the core of the
applications portfolio. It might be a major vendor, such as SAP, Oracle,
or Microsoft, or it might be any number of other providers. Custom
software should be the exception, not the rule, whether for unique
industry requirements, or for modifications and extensions to the core
system. The more you can rely on a commercial software vendor, the
better.
We’ve been giving this guidance for decades, whether for on-premises systems or with cloud-based systems.
Nevertheless, some of our clients are starting to rebel against the
conventional wisdom by developing more of their own software in-house.
Moreover, they are not doing it just on an occasional or exception basis
or for niche applications. They are doing it for domains where we
traditionally assumed that commercial software was the natural choice.
Read the rest of this post on the Strativa blog: Time for a Declaration of Independence from Software Vendors?
