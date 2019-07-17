Wednesday, July 17, 2019

The Benefits of Business Process Framing

In selecting and implementing a new enterprise system, business leaders have learned the importance of evaluating business processes. “Let’s not make this an IT project,” they say. “Let’s really understand our current business and our vision for the future.” Without a doubt, this is right, and we encourage our clients to do exactly that.

However, business leaders often think that this means they should begin with detailed process mapping of their existing processes. “Let’s have someone come in and map all our business processes,” they say.

At first glance, this seems logical. If we want to define our business requirements, what better way than to map our “as-is” processes?

Why is this not a good idea? There are at least three reasons.

Read the rest of this post on the Strativa blog: The Benefits of Business Process Framing
Posted by at
Labels: ,

1 comment:

scoot said...

THANK YOU FOR THE INFORMATION
PLEASE VISIT US
customized erp software







11:19 PM, July 17, 2019

Post a Comment