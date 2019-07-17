Independent analysis of issues and trends in enterprise systems and the strengths, weaknesses, advantages, and disadvantages of the vendors that provide them. By Frank Scavo, President of Strativa and Computer Economics.
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
The Benefits of Business Process Framing
However, business leaders often think that this means they should begin with detailed process mapping of their existing processes. “Let’s have someone come in and map all our business processes,” they say.
At first glance, this seems logical. If we want to define our business requirements, what better way than to map our “as-is” processes?
Why is this not a good idea? There are at least three reasons.
