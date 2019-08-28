Wednesday, August 28, 2019

The Use and Misuse of PaaS

One of the key advantages of modern cloud systems is that they often come with rapid development platforms that allow the vendor, partners, and even customers to build extensions and customizations to the system without affecting the underlying code or architecture of the base system. These are generally known as Platform as a Service (PaaS).

Examples include the Salesforce Lightning (formerly Force.com) platform, the SuiteCloud platform of Oracle’s NetSuite, Acumatica’s xRP platform, Sage Intacct’s Platform Services, Microsoft’s Power Platform, and many others.

However, as with so many good things in life, PaaS can be used and abused.

Read the rest of this post on the Strativa blog:
The Use and Misuse of Platform as a Service 
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment