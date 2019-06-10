Monday, June 10, 2019

Getting ERP Users to Upgrade—Cloud vs. Traditional Systems

One of the great challenges facing traditional ERP vendors is getting customers to keep up with the latest version. Cloud ERP systems are supposed to solve this problem, by making the vendor responsible for upgrades and keeping all customers on a single version.

However, sometimes, even SaaS providers need to make changes that are so significant and potentially disruptive that customers resist the change.

Read the rest of this post on the Strativa blog: Getting ERP Users to Upgrade—Cloud vs. Traditional Systems
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment