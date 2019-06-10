Getting ERP Users to Upgrade—Cloud vs. Traditional Systems

One of the great challenges facing traditional ERP vendors is getting
customers to keep up with the latest version. Cloud ERP systems are
supposed to solve this problem, by making the vendor responsible for
upgrades and keeping all customers on a single version.
However,
sometimes, even SaaS providers need to make changes that are so
significant and potentially disruptive that customers resist the change.
